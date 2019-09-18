Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez to produce series for Netflix

Selena's show is titled 'Living Undocumented' and will capture the true stories of eight families who let the film crew shoot their predicament even as they were battling deportation.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pop star Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Selena Gomez is now all set to produce a docu-series for Netflix.

Selena's show is titled "Living Undocumented" and will capture the true stories of eight families who let the film crew shoot their predicament even as they were battling deportation.

"I chose to produce this series, 'Living Undocumented', because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word," said Gomez, according to a report in "variety.com".

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry, Selena Gomez?

She added: "My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

The intention of the show is to highlight the complex procedures that plague the immigration system of the United States, through the tales of struggle that the families go through, even as they chase the American Dream, the "Variety" report added.

WATCH VIDEO: Selena Gomez has the best reaction to this cool birthday wish. Clue: Shark Tank

The series is co-directed by Aaron Saidman and Anna Chai.

"'Living Undocumented' is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect," said Saidman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Selena Gomez
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp