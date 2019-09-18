Home Entertainment English

U2 to wrap up 'Joshua Tree Tour' in India

Published: 18th September 2019 08:43 PM

U2 singer Bono

U2 singer Bono (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Irish rock band U2 has picked India to be the final stop for their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour".

The concert, to be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will be their first gig in the country.

The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. They are excited to start their Indian story.

"Mumbai is the perfect city to end our JT 2019 tour. We are very excited to see you there," said Mullen.

"We are very much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India. A country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theatre, literature, food and so much more. There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp," said Clayton.

The 2019 tour will start on November 8 in Auckland, New Zealand. It will go on to the Australian cities of Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, then Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and Manila, and conclude in Mumbai.

Edge said: "We have been around the world with The Joshua Tree and we can't think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour. Mumbai, India, we're coming for you, I hope you're ready."

"Mumbai. Let's rock the house," Bono added.

The 2017 concerts played to 2.7 million fans across 51 shows in North America, Europe and Latin America.

For the 2019 show, the band will mostly add songs from albums like "With Or Without You", "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" to their set list. Some of their hit includes "40", "Numb", "Acrobat", "One", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".

The announcement of coming to Mumbai on Wednesday made it a "good morning" for many.

"You just made a bunch of people happy," one user wrote.

"Omg... #Bono and #TheEdge...I am dead ... you're great," one posted, and another wrote: "So happy for you all. Everyone deserves to have the chance to experience the best live performing band of all time."

"It's one of the rarest opportunity. People like me probably cannot afford to come over there but would be definitely happy that you have landed your footsteps on our land. Thanks a million my role model Bono and all your teamates, the coolest guys, The Edge, Adam and Larry," one user posted.

When it comes to international acts, it has been a great year for music lovers in India. U2 will be another big act in India this season. Katy Perry and Dua Lipa will perform at the inaugural edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in November. American rapper Wiz Khalifa had a gig in two cities earlier this month. American DJs and production duo The Chainsmokers and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will be headlining the Sunburn 2019 electronic dance music festival in December.

The concert is produced by Live Nation Global Touring and brought to India by BookMyShow. It will be held at DY Patil Stadium.

