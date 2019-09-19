Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 pounds before landing 'Rachel Green' role in 'Friends'

According to the excerpts from a new book obtained by People magazine, Aniston once received a callback where she was told to wear a leotard.

Published: 19th September 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston was asked to lose 30 pounds if she wanted to sustain in the showbiz.

In a new book, titled "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era", Saul Austerlitz said it was always tough to be a woman in the industry and match up to its impossibly high beauty standards.

"She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress, it was a tough place to be a woman, and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly levelling with her," Austerlitz writes.

VIEW GALLERY: 10 epic Rachel Green quotes

According to the excerpts obtained by People magazine, Aniston once received a callback where she was told to wear a leotard, and she jokingly said to her agent: "This'll blow it for me." Her representative, in turn, "responded seriously".

"Aniston was hardly fat, everyone could see she was beautiful, but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added 10 pounds," Austerlitz added.

Aniston had also discussed the same call back in a 1996 interview with The Rolling Stones magazine.

"My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did. The disgusting thing of Hollywood. I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy," Aniston had said at that time.

The actor, 50, was cast in the role of Rachel Green in "Friends" in 1994 and the show made her a global star, giving her a strong footing in Hollywood.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Rachel Green Friends
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp