Matt Jones to star in Breaking Bad spin-off

By Express News Service

Matt Jones

Matt Jones will reprise role as Badger in the Breaking Bad spin-off El Camino, Netflix and Sony Pictures TV confirmed. He joins Aaron Paul, who returns as Jesse Pinkman, and Charles Baker’s Skinny Pete in the film.

A teaser for the film that was released in August showed Pinkman associate Skinny Pete staying strong in the interrogation room.

The film is produced by Paul, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth and Diane Mercer, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the film will be released on Netflix on October 11.