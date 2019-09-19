Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift related to 'Mad Queen' Daenerys Targaryen in 'GoT' finale

Published: 19th September 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO series 'Game of Thrones' (Photos AP and Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift says that she "related" to the murderous and powerful Daenerys Targaryen in the popular show "Game Of Thrones".

Swift said she was especially fond of the Mother of Dragons played by actress Emilia Clarke because she connected with her battle to 'maintain' power, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

When making a comparison between her own life and that of the character, she told "Rolling Stone": "I've also tried very hard - and this is one thing I regret - to convince people that I wasn't the one holding the puppet strings of my marketing existence, or the fact that I sit in a conference room several times a week and come up with these ideas.

"I felt for a very long time that people don't want to think of a woman in music who isn't just a happy, talented accident.

"People love new female artistes so much because they're able to explain that woman's success. There's an easy trajectory. Look at the 'Game of Thrones' finale. I specifically really related to Daenerys' storyline because for me it portrayed that it is a lot easier for a woman to attain power than to maintain it."

Of course, Swift acknowledges Daenerys isn't necessarily a good character given the several killings she gets done throughout the series. When this aspect of Daenerys' character was mentioned, Swift said her observation was a "total metaphor".

She added: "It's a total metaphor! Like, obviously I didn't want Daenerys to become that kind of character, but in taking away what I chose to take away from it, I thought maybe they're trying to portray her climbing the ladder to the top was a lot easier than maintaining it, because for me, the times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended.

"It's easier to get power than to keep it. It's easier to get acclaim than to keep it. It's easier to get attention than to keep it."

