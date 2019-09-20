Home Entertainment English

80 years of Batman

He’s not just the World’s Greatest Detective and  our favourite superhero of all time, Batman is also the saviour of many a childhood dream, and the ultimate custodian of truth.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

He’s not just the World’s Greatest Detective and our favourite superhero of all time, Batman is also the saviour of many a childhood dream, and the ultimate custodian of truth. This Batman Day, we’re convinced, there’s a little bit of Batman in every one of us

This Weekend, the long-familiar and iconic Bat Signal will have been sighted for 80 years, and counting. If you, like us, were wide-eyed fans of the caped crusader, then you too might do well to stay up all night  on the eve of this Saturday, September 21st, to spot that glorious Bat light being  shone across the dark skies of your own Gotham — even if it’s  just for some harmless playacting on the terrace of an apartment complex.

To observe Batman Day, and to mark the Dark Knight’s 80th year as the World’s Greatest Detective, DC and Warner Bros have lined up celebrations across the world. The foremost attraction will, of course, be the lighting up of the night skies with projections of the iconic Bat-Signal. There will also be full-scale fan celebrations in major cities around the world.

Fans in India can follow the lighting up of Batman’s iconic symbol on famous skyscrapers and landmarks around the world, as the event will be covered live on a new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker, launched by DC earlier this month. The Batman Bat-Track er —  available at Batman80.com — will mirror these real-time projections as each city flips on its Bat-Signal.

Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros Global Brands and Experiences, also presented a lengthy lineup of events to mark the occasion. “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day, because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good.  Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans,” he added.

The Bat-Signal is scheduled to appear around 8 pm in each of the chosen cities, including Melbourne, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, London, São Paulo, New York, Montreal, Mexico City and Los Angeles. There will also be Batman runs, marathons and 5K night runs held across the world. DC Publisher Dan DiDio added a few words of inspiration: “Batman’s lack of superpowers roots him in reality,” he said. “He’s an underdog and people find this inspiring, and they see themselves in Batman.”

How To Celebrate Batman Day

Comics for all ages: DC Publishing will be offering free special editions, at select bookstores around the world, of editions like The Batman Who Laughs, Batman: Night-walker, and the Legend of Batman collector's edition.  In select cities, talent appearances and signings by some  of DC’s leading storytellers will also take place.
Batman in the Game: Warner Bros Interactive is expected to release new themed games, while also hosting arena mara thon events online and via select tie-ups. Look out for the new in-game T-shirts on DC Universe Online.

Be Batman: Custom pop-ups will be curated across the US and the world (through Sep 30),  offering limited-edition Batman merchandise. Fans can also gear up with new fashion and sneakers.
Batman gives back: Various clubs will honour kids, teens and youth professionals who stand up for positive change in their communities — like Bat man himself! 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Batman Batman day
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp