Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox get nostalgic as 'Friends' turn 25

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom "Friends". Till date, the star cast is fondly known by their characters' names among their fans.

Be it Rachel and Ross' "on again off again" romance or Monica's obsession with cleanliness or Joey's love for food and the group's long conversations on the couch of Central Perk, everything about the show is still embedded in the minds of avid watchers.

And now the show is all set to complete 25 years since its launch. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994. Reminiscing the show's journey, the cast became nostalgic and penned emotionals posts on social media, thanking fans for their unconditional love.

Courteney, who played the role of Monica, took to Instagram and wrote: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You've certainly been there for us! I love these guys."

Lisa, who essayed the role of lovable free spirit Phoebe Buffay in the show, said that she is still connected with her co-stars.

"Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected," she wrote on Instagram along with a still of the six actors from a promo shoot.

Recalling the show's title track "I will be there for you", David, who wooed the audience with his role of Ross, posted: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... thank you to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you. Big love to the other five #friends #jenniferaniston #courteneycox #lisakudrow #mattleblanc #matthewperry #Friends25 #stillthereforyou."