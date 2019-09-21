The Big Bang Theory co-stars, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, to work together for new comedy

By Express News Service

Post their hit-show The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik aren’t done working with one another.



The duo are teaming up for a new comedy at Fox called Carla.Parsons and Bialik are both executive producing the project, and Bialik will also star in it.



According to the synopsis, Bialik will play the title character, Carla, who is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society.



Later, she ends up spending the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Carla is an unapologetically big, broad strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment says in a statement.



“With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here,” he added.



The comedy will be a half-hour long and is based on the BBC UK series, Miranda. Carla is expected to debut in fall 2020.