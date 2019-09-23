Emmys 2019: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag', check out the entire list of winners here
HBO retained its durable front-runner status with the help of "Game of Thrones'" record-tying 12 wins.
Published: 23rd September 2019 10:55 AM | Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:05 AM | A+A A-
"Game of Thrones" resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.
HBO retained its durable front-runner status with the help of "Game of Thrones'" record-tying 12 wins. The channel had a total of 34 awards from Sunday and last weekend's creative arts ceremony.
But streaming hit new Emmy heights, powered by Amazon Prime winners "Fleabag," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "A Very English Scandal," and Netflix's "Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)," honored as best movie. Netflix collected 27 awards and Amazon nabbed 15.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Actress, Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve . Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting Actor, Drama
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Drama
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Directing, Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
David Nutter, Game of Thrones
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones
Lisa Bruhlmann, Killing Eve
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Adam McKay, Succession
Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale
Writing, Drama Series
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Bruce Miller and Kara Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Actress, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Writing, Comedy Series
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
Directing, Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Directing, Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Writing, Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape At Dannemora
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl, Escape At Dannemora
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Reality Competition Series
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
(With inputs from Associated Press)