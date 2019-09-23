Emmys 2019: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag', check out the entire list of winners here

By Online Desk

"Game of Thrones" resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.

HBO retained its durable front-runner status with the help of "Game of Thrones'" record-tying 12 wins. The channel had a total of 34 awards from Sunday and last weekend's creative arts ceremony.

But streaming hit new Emmy heights, powered by Amazon Prime winners "Fleabag," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "A Very English Scandal," and Netflix's "Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)," honored as best movie. Netflix collected 27 awards and Amazon nabbed 15.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Actress, Drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve . Robin Wright, House of Cards

Supporting Actor, Drama

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Andrew Scott, from left, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, and Brett Gelman, winners of the award for outstanding comedy series for "Fleabag," pose in the press room. (Photo | AP)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Directing, Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

David Nutter, Game of Thrones

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones

Lisa Bruhlmann, Killing Eve

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Adam McKay, Succession

Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale

Writing, Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Bruce Miller and Kara Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alex Borstein accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Writing, Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Directing, Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Billy Porter, receives the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Pose," at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Directing, Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Bill Hader accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Barry" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

Writing, Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape At Dannemora

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl, Escape At Dannemora

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Reality Competition Series

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

(With inputs from Associated Press)