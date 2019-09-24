Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj denied entry at Howdy Modi event: Report

By IANS

NEW YORK: Indian-origin stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was allegedly barred from entering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston on Sunday.

Event producers cited lack of credentials and space for broadcast crew at the venue for Minhaj's entry denial, reported Dawn.com.

Minhaj had even tweeted a photograph of himself posing in front of the rally's venue.

Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/tqlGCOKI70 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) September 22, 2019

"Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too," he had captioned the image.