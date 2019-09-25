Angela Bassett trolled for over-botoxed face

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Angela Bassett has been trolled on social media following her appearance at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The "American Horror Story: Coven" star, who came with her husband Courtney B. Vance to the September 22 event, stunned in a red jumper, but some people got distracted by her face, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

The 61-year-old star has been accused of "over-botoxing" her face, with a section of social media terming her look as unnatural.

"She needs to stop," one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: "That s**t ages people so bad. I don't know why people are trying to hold onto youth. She's not holding onto you... j/s."

A third user blasted Bassett for using too much Botox.

The Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther", however, also received praises from her fans following her appearance at the prize-giving event.

"Ok, and I really want to know where the amazing #AngelaBassett has hidden the fountain of drop dead amazing. I want some of that! Wow. She never ages,wonderful actress, and just looked incredible," one said.

"Angela Bassett is a vampire . You can't tell me other wise . Idc idc," one jokingly wrote about the actress.

Another said: "When I'm in my 60s, I want to be just like Angela Bassett."

The actress has previously admitted that she's got cosmetic procedures to keep her looking youthful.