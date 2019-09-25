Home Entertainment English

Angela Bassett trolled for over-botoxed face

Angela Bassett has been accused of over-botoxing her face, with a section of social media terming her look as unnatural.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Angela Bassett has been trolled on social media following her appearance at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The "American Horror Story: Coven" star, who came with her husband Courtney B. Vance to the September 22 event, stunned in a red jumper, but some people got distracted by her face, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

The 61-year-old star has been accused of "over-botoxing" her face, with a section of social media terming her look as unnatural.

"She needs to stop," one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: "That s**t ages people so bad. I don't know why people are trying to hold onto youth. She's not holding onto you... j/s."

A third user blasted Bassett for using too much Botox.

The Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther", however, also received praises from her fans following her appearance at the prize-giving event.

"Ok, and I really want to know where the amazing #AngelaBassett has hidden the fountain of drop dead amazing. I want some of that! Wow. She never ages,wonderful actress, and just looked incredible," one said.

"Angela Bassett is a vampire . You can't tell me other wise . Idc idc," one jokingly wrote about the actress.

Another said: "When I'm in my 60s, I want to be just like Angela Bassett."

The actress has previously admitted that she's got cosmetic procedures to keep her looking youthful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angela Bassett
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp