Jonah Hill in talks to play antagonist in 'The Batman'

By Express News Service

Robert Pattinson is headlining the latest take on the popular DC Comics character, with Jeffrey Wright in talks to play Batman ally Commissioner Gordon. The project is being described as having a grounded take on the Caped Crusader and will feature many of Batman’s villains.

The talks with Hill are at an early and sensitive stage, not because of dealmaking but because the two sides can’t decide which character the actor will play, according to sources. The Penguin and the Riddler are the two characters that are in the conversation. It is unclear if the two sides will be able to find common ground, say sources.

Hill, over the last several years, has become very choosy about the projects he tackles. The actor has transitioned from a comedy sidekick to a two-time Oscar nominee who has co-starred with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and has worked with notable directors.

His last major movies include Todd Phillips’ War Dogs and Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot. He also starred with Emma Stone on Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix series Maniac.

The Batman is slated for a June 25, 2021, release.