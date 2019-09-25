Home Entertainment English

Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to star in 'The Good House'

Kline won an Academy Award for A Fish Called Wanda Weaver was nominated for Oscars for Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl.

Published: 25th September 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Kevin Kline

Hollywood actor Kevin Kline (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are starring in the drama The Good House for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The duo previously starred together in Dave and The Ice Storm. The Good House based on the adaptation of Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, is beginning production in Canada this week.

The film will be directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, based on a script they co-wrote about a New England realtor who lives in a small town on Boston’s North Shore who is a good neighbor, mother and grandmother. She is also a raging alcoholic and her life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance.

Producers are Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment. Rosenthal and Welch are producers on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming The Irishman. Ryder was Oscar-nominated as a producer on Arrival. Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels.

Kline won an Academy Award for A Fish Called Wanda Weaver was nominated for Oscars for Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Good House Kevin Kline Sigourney Weaver
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp