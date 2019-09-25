Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to star in 'The Good House'

By Express News Service

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are starring in the drama The Good House for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The duo previously starred together in Dave and The Ice Storm. The Good House based on the adaptation of Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, is beginning production in Canada this week.

The film will be directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, based on a script they co-wrote about a New England realtor who lives in a small town on Boston’s North Shore who is a good neighbor, mother and grandmother. She is also a raging alcoholic and her life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance.

Producers are Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment. Rosenthal and Welch are producers on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming The Irishman. Ryder was Oscar-nominated as a producer on Arrival. Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels.

Kline won an Academy Award for A Fish Called Wanda Weaver was nominated for Oscars for Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl.