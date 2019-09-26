Home Entertainment English

Arnold Schwarzenegger on revisiting 'Terminator' legacy

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton starred together in the franchise 28 years ago with 1991 film 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says it was fun to revisit his iconic role of The Terminator in the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate", adding that the film is packed with "unique action".

Produced by James Cameron, the film brings back Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

"I just tell them, 'It's another Terminator movie with a totally different story and it has Jim Cameron's fingerprints all over it. Also, Linda Hamilton's'. So, it's kind of like going back to the old days of 'Terminator'," Schwarzenegger said.

ALSO READ: Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'

"And it has more action in it than any of the other 'Terminators' have ever had. More unique action. And the visual effects are unlike anything you've ever seen," he added.

Schwarzenegger says it was fun to reunite with Cameron and Hamilton.

"It was just nice to all work together again. It was great. I remember that it was really the first time I had played a machine and it was fun to do that. I'd seen Yul Brynner in 'Westworld' and the way he played that role was so powerful and so believable that I wanted to play it exactly the same way. So that was my motivation: Brynner," he said.

"That's why when I met Jim Cameron for the first time, and I told him what needed to happen, how the terminator has to act, how he has to carry himself, how he has to behave, Cameron offered me the role! I'd gone to talk to him about playing Reese (the human time-traveller), that was the idea. But then Jim realised I could play the terminator really well and that was that," added the actor.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger​ attacked at South Africa sports event

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton starred together in the franchise 28 years ago with 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day".

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" will release in India on November 1 in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp