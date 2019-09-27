Jason Bateman in talks to direct Ryan Reynolds in film adaptation of 'Clue' game

Home Entertainment English

Co-produced by Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures, Clue was first made into a film in 1985, and starred Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd.

Emmy award-winning actor-director Jason Bateman is in line to direct the movie adaptation of the Hasbro board game, Clue.

The Ozark filmmaker will also star in the film, which will be headlined by Ryan Reynolds. The latter is producing the reboot under his Maximum Effort banner as well.

Co-produced by Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures, Clue was first made into a film in 1985, and starred Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd. A 3-6 player game, it revolves around solving a murder mystery.

Incidentally, Bateman and Reynolds earlier starred in the 2011 comedy, The Change-Up. This Clue reboot was first announced in 2018 when Reynolds had signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, which has since merged with Disney.

