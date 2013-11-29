He may be 71, but enjoys playing video games like a 7 or 17-year-old! Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined his actor son Abhishek and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a round of video games during their shooting schedule.



Big B had gone to Mehboob Studio to pick up Abhishek from the set of "Happy New Year". He saw that Abhishek and Shah Rukh, who also stars in the Farah Khan directorial, were engrossed in a game of football on PlayStation 4 (PS4).



"These people are not interested in work. Sitting in the comfort of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van and immersed in a PS4 game of football, they take their own time to come out, until I have to barge in and well also get immersed in the game,” Big B posted on his blog.



Amitabh is also an avid follower of international soccer.