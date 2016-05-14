NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor and his beautiful wife Mira Rajput never fail to amaze the photogs with their chemistry and now, added on to that is the latter’s pregnancy glow.

Shahid took to his Instagram to share their snap from Preity Zinta’s wedding reception and captioned it, “@mira.kapoor glowing away.”

The handsome couple, like always, did not fail to stun the fans with their crackling chemistry at the ‘Veer Zara’ actress and Gene Goodenough’s wedding reception.

The mother-to-be opted for a Varun Bahl Couture look for the reception and the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor looked dapper in a suit.

The 35-year-old actor, after returning back from the party, took to his Instagram again to share their snap and wrote, “Back home chill vibe.”