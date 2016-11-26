France ambassador hosts special party for Ranveer, Vani

By BNS

The ambassador of France, He Mr Alexandre Ziegler hosted a special party for Ranveer Singh, Vaani Tripath and the rest of the crew of Befikre.

Ranveer Singh and Vaani

Tripath

Befikre, the upcoming film by Yash Raj Films is shot entirely in Paris, Cannes and Picardie.

The party, which was held in the residence of France in New Delhi was co-hosted by Sanya Dhir, the creative director for Divani.

Post party Ranveer and Vaani gave a performance to the film’s song, Khulke Dulke. The couple also walked down the ramp for the launch of The Ivory Kiss, Divani’s spring summer 2017 couture collection.