Home Entertainment Hindi

Discovering the Lucknow melody

Arjunna Harjaie’s music for Farhan Akhtar’s next film uses sounds of trash cans and buckets.

Published: 18th August 2017 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2017 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

Although Lucknow Central releases only in mid-September, the first song of the film — Kaavaan Kaavaan with the ensemble cast led by Farhan Akhtar has been trending on music charts. The reprised version of the original Kawa Kawa song by Sukhwinder Singh and Mychael Danna from the film Monsoon Wedding (2001) is gaining popularity in its new avatar.

The song has been recomposed by Arjunna Harjaie, a protege of singer Suresh Wadkar. Arjunna, who is well-known for his music composition for Nikkhil Advani’s tele-series, POW — Bandhi Yuddh Ke, says, “I have  recomposed the track with new elements. The entire arrangement is different.” Lucknow Central could turn out to be Arjunna’s big ticket to success in Bollywood. “The movie took time to happen. In fact, I thought it wouldn’t work out, until last year,” he says, adding, “Lyricist Kumar has been very supportive of my work. He introduced me to Nikkhil to work on some Sufi songs for his short film Guddu Engiineer.

I composed one song and the next day, I was asked to compose the background score for the film,” he  reveals.From there on, Arjunna didn’t look back. He went onto compose the background track for Nikkhil’s ambitious POW project which won the gold award in the best original score category and a bronze award for the track Raahiya Ve at the ABBY Awards 2017.

New waves

With such a precedent, Arjunna was the obvious first choice to compose three songs for Lucknow Central — which explores an unusual storyline about prisoners who form a band to win a competition, but under the pretense, actually are planning an escape. “Composing music for this film came with its set of challenges. The entire sound scape had to represent a jail scenario and prison sounds. Nikkhil had asked me to avoid instruments because you don’t find any instruments in jail. So, I decided to work with mouth percussion, foot tapping, clapping, sounds of trash cans and buckets,” admits Arjunna.

For the other song Teen Kabutar, Arjunna has collaborated with Taufiq Qureshi, the ace percussionist and rapper Raftaar, while Mohit Chauhan and Divya Kumar have lent their voices. “In this film, Farhan (Akhtar) has not sung any songs. Divya voices most of his songs. Farhan was keen on using Divya as he had already heard him sing.” says Arjunna. But for the third song that is yet to be released, Arijit Singh has lent his voice. “It had to be Arijit and nobody else,” says the music composer, who is soaking in the attention he has received since

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp