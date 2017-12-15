Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton' out of Oscar race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlisted nine features to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the Oscars, and 'Newton did not make the cut.

Published: 15th December 2017 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao featured on the poster of 'Newton'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018, "Newton", is out of the race for the honour.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced that nine features will advance to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, according to the official website of the Oscars.

"Newton", directed by Amit V. Masurkar and starring the stellar Rajkummar Rao in a story set against the backdrop of elections in the world's largest democracy, was not a part of it.

The shortlisted films have been selected from 92 titles that had originally been considered in the category.

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile), "In the Fade" (Germany), "On Body and Soula (Hungary), "Foxtrot" (Israel), "The Insult" (Lebanon), "Loveless" (Russia), "Felicite" (Senegal), "The Wound" (South Africa) and "The Square" (Sweden) have made the cut to the shortlist. Out of these, 5 films will make it to the final nominations.

Nominations for all categories of the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here.

So far, "Mother India", "Salaam Bombay!" and "Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India" are the only Indian films that made it to the top five in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards, but none have won the honour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars Rajkummar Rao Newton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp