MUMBAI: The shooting of National Award winning director Sanjoy Nag's "Yours Truly" which also stars veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been wrapped.

Bhatt tweeted the news with a selfie of the entire cast and crew involved in the project, on Saturday.

"It's a wrap! 'Yours Truly' is a heart warming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have 'created' this gem," Bhatt captioned the photograph.

It's a Wrap !!!! YOURS TRULY is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have 'created' this gem. pic.twitter.com/kutw1amNPv — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 23, 2017

The project also has Bhatt's wife and actress Soni Razdan in the lead.

Based on Annie Zaidi's book, "The one that was announced", an extract from "Love Story # 1 to 14", the Hindi romance-drama revolves around Mithi who discovers age is no barrier for love nor propriety and social norms; that you can fall in love with just a voice while imagining the person behind it.