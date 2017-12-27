The year 2017 was not exactly benefitting for newcomers in the Hindi film industry. Though tough to get a break and tougher to get a career out of your debut, Bollywood still pawed way for some artists to deliver some stellar performances this year.

These ten artists listed here are not necessarily debutants but artists who made the year exciting in Bollywood with break out performances and solidified their careers. Click here to view as gallery.

1. Lalit Behl in Mukti Bhawan

Veteran theatre actor, director and producer Lalit Bahl in Shubhashish Bhutiani’s 'Mukti Bhawan' gives a subtle but powerful performance as Daya, Rajeev's (Adil Hussain) father who seeks salvation. As the 70-year-old lodged in an establishment convinced of his imminent demise, Behl is convincing and poignant. Though Adil Hussain steals the show in this beautifully crafted film about conflicting emotions. Behl's understated yet sparkling performance is one of the high points of the movie.



2. Anjali Patil in Newton

Starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil's portrayal of Malko Netam, a local polling officer in Dandakaranya, a Naxal controlled area in Chhattisgarh. The film's subtle hint at the wide-rift

between the military and the locals as well as the class divide is for a large extend is symbolic through Patil's character.

3. Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium

Making her Bollywood film debut, Saba Qamar is a delight to watch in the with 'Hindi Medium'. Starring alongside Irrfan, Qamar's performance as a Delhi homemaker Meeta is not exactly award-worthy, but it is convincing, funny and effective. The film which goes over the preachy level is about a Delhi couple who are struggling with class divide.

4. Anya Singh in Qaidi Band

In otherwise a dismal flick, Habib Faisal's 'Qaidi Band' stands out for Anya Singh's performance. Based on the premise of an Independence Day concert in a prison, Qaidi Band is about a few undertrails

who starts a band. A bit preachy and melodramatic, Qaidi Band is watchable mainly for Anya Singh's performance.

5. Parvathy in Qarib Qarib Singlle

Tanuja Chandra's 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' had award-winning Malayalam actress Parvathy play Jaya Sasidharan, a 30-something young widow trying to look for a way to start over her life. Starring alongside Irrfan, Parvathy's portrayal of Sasidharan is intelligent, convincing and funny. We can also not ignore the 'Bangalore Days' actress' choice of role for her first film in Bollywood.

6. Mahira Khan in Raees

Shouldn't Mahira Khan be on this list? Why not. Already a star in Pakistan, Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Raees', starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The 'Humsafar' actress' presence in a film, which was about a Gujarati Muslim bootlegger making his way through communal politics and legal system is significant in itself. Though flawed to a large extend, Raees' is still a brave film to be released at a time of political bigotry.

7. Tilottama Shome in Kadwi Hawa, Hindi Medium

Award-winning actress Tilottama Shome had already made a name for herself with 'Qissa' but with 'Death in the Gunj', 'Kadwi Hawa'and 'Hindi Medium', the actress has raised the notch higher. While '..Gunj' had her playing Bonnie, 'Kadwi Hawa', an endearing story based on climate change, she played

Parvathy, daughter of a 70-year-old blind farmer, Hedu (a stellar Sanjay Mishra). In 'Hindi Medium', the actress played a brilliantly written role of a career counsellor.

8. Sushama Deshpande in Ajji

Stage veteran Sushama Deshpande plays the lead in award-winning director Devashish Makhija's 'Ajji'. Deshpande plays Ajji or the grandmother whose granddaughter has been raped by a local politician's son. 'Ajji' is a difficult film to watch - due to the subject (child rape) as well as the claustrophobic setting it provides to reflect on Ajji's journey to avenge the injustice but is a stellar piece of work because of Deshpande's brilliant performance which is filled with rage and sorrow.

9. Swara Bhaskar in Anarkali of Araah

In the boldest choice in her career, Swara Bhasker oozes into the skin of Anaarkali, an item dancer in Avinash Das' 'Anaarkali of Aarah'. The pan-chewing, brave Anaarkali by Bhaskar is unapologetic, stylish in her own way as well as gives the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actress a chance to finally show off her acting prowess.

10. Vikrant Massey in Lipstick Under My Burkha, Death in the Gunj

Delivering two contrasting performances with 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and 'Death in the Gunj', Vikrant Massey is the star of this list. Making his debut with 'Lootera', TV actor Massey had already proved that he is an actor to be reckoned with but with two films in 2017 (ignoring 'Half Girlfriend')

established that he can play roles of varied range.

If he had played the Muslim photographer boyfriend in Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Death in the Gunj' had the actor play the best role so far in his career.

Massey's portrayal of Shutu 'Shyamal Chatterjee' is tormented, confused and absolutely convincing. In a star-studded movie, Massey's character was the fulcrum on which the story turned.