MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has seen a variety of Bollywood award shows and won every single of them in his illustrious career, has shared that even after so many years he loves to win awards as nothing can replace the excitement of holding a trophy.

While present during the announcement of the 63rd Filmfare Awards, when asked do awards still hold same importance to him today as they did some 10-15 years back, the actor said, “Yes! I love winning awards. It is not a point to prove that I have done some great body of work and therefore winning the award is a validation to that. I love awards because I love winning!”

When asked if he can recall winning his first award, Shah Rukh said, “I always said this that I want to make a movie that should be so big, not only by canvas, not emotionally and with its engagement that even my mom-dad would be able to see that from heaven.”

The ‘Raees’ actor further added, “I know it may sound childish but I had a genuine feeling that the day I won my first-ever award, my parents saw me from heaven.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting the 63rd Filmfare Awards 2018 on January 20, also shared that just like everyone he also feels nervous before performing on the stage.

Citing the example of great Amitabh Bachchan, he explained, “Amit ji is a great actor. I think it happens to everyone that whenever we face a live audience, we feel the nervous energy and that keeps us going. For us, Amitabh Bachchan is a great actor but as an actor, even he wants to push himself to deliver something different every time he faces the audience. So the nervous energy he talks about is only a sign of how great actor he is.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai’s next alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

In the movie, he will be playing the role of a dwarf.

The flick also has a special appearance by Salman Khan for which the stars shot together earlier.