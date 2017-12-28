Recently, it was found that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film 'Manmarziyan'. If rumours are to be believed, Junior Bachchan has replaced Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who was previously cast for the role.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, the shooting is said to begin in February 2018 in Kashmir. The makers of the film are looking forward to shoot a romantic scene at a snowy landscape.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, who was known for his performance in Masaan, who will be playing a rival to Abhishek's character.

In 2015, it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will play the lead in this film, but the movie was shelved temporarily due to some disputes.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016. The actor is known for the films Guru, Dhoom, Raavan, Delhi 6, and Happy New Year.