JAIPUR: Erstwhile Mewar royal family member Vishvaraj Singh today said cosmetic changes like changing the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Bollywood film from "Padmavati" to "Padmavat" would not change the facts.

"It will not change the fact that the movie refers to real places, my ancestors and other persons in history with their names continuing to remain the same," Singh wrote in a letter to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The CBFC, by suggesting such changes, had reduced itself to endorsing the propagation of fiction about heroic personalities and living families, Singh wrote.

Commenting on the three-member panel that reviewed the film, he said, "The royal being referred to in today's news as part of the panel that reviewed the film was not the head of the family, Maharana Mahendra Singhji Mewar, or me." Singh further wrote that his questions to CBFC (raised in a letter on December 22) were relevant for every member of the panel and without resolving those issues, the committee's findings would remain a mirage.

Last week, the censor board chairman had asked the erstwhile Mewar royal family to be a part of a panel to help certify Bhansali's period drama, "Padmavati".

However, Singh wrote to the CBFC chairman, seeking a reply on seven points related to the film, before accepting or declining to be a part of the panel.

He said neither his mails nor letters were replied to and that he only had telephonic conversations with Joshi.