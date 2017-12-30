MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra says superstar Salman Khan will always be a son to him.

Dharmendra on Friday tweeted a few photographs along with Salman from his farm house. In the photograph, the two actors were seen holding hands as they pose for the camera.

Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... you will always be a son to me @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/2DSEObQYSR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 29, 2017

"Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm. You will always be a son to me Salman Khan," tweeted Dharmendra, who has worked with Salman in "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya".

Dharmendra is currently busy with the upcoming film "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se".

The third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also features Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen in the third instalment of the "Race" franchise.