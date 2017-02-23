Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, and SRK’s next all to begin in march!

Four major Bollywood films: Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Padman and SRK’s next with Aanand L Rai are ready to go on the sets next month.

Bollywood hero Salman Khan. |AFP

By Express News Service

The first one from the lot is Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The espionage thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will go on the floors on March 4. The first schedule will kick-start in Austria.


Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and others are expected to start shooting for Golmaal Again from March 9. The first schedule will commence in Mumbai, after which the team will fly to Hyderabad and Goa. 


The movie machine Akshay Kumar, who recently wrapped up the shooting for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is ready to start working on R Balki’s Padman from March 18. The film will be shot majorly in North India.
Shah Rukh Khan - Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film has been in news for a while now.

The movie was initially supposed to go on the floors in November last year but got delayed due to SRK’s knee injury. The first shot of the film will take place at a studio in Mumbai by March end. 

