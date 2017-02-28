Filmmaker Aanand L Rai confirmed that his next with Shah Rukh Khan is a two heroine project and he is in talks with a few big names to come on board. According to media reports, the director has finally locked the star cast and plans to announce the same in a couple of weeks’ time.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have come on board as the leading ladies in the film and the modalities are currently being worked out. Our sources inform that Katrina will essay the character of a leading Bollywood star in the film whereas Deepika will be seen as a rural Indian girl romantically paired with SRK.

The initial title of the film was Katrina Meri Jaan, as the basic premise is about the journey of a man, from a small town in India, to meet his idol, Katrina Kaif. This is just a working title and the actual title is expected to be announced along with the rest of the star cast. Rai and Himanshu Sharma are said to have worked on the script of the film for over three years. The film will see Shah Rukh as a dwarf for the first time in his career. The movie releases during Christmas next year.