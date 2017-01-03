It was announced earlier that the chacha bhatija jodi, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be starring together in Mubarakan. Both the actors recently started shooting the first schedule of the film in Chadigarh. Sources close to the actors say that, Anil Kapoor didn’t have any scenes to shoot for the current schedule but he flew down to Chadigarh especially to support and encourage Arjun on the mahurat day. His visit was not anticipated by Arjun or the rest of the crew. Anil not only gave the crew this pleasant surprise, he also hosted a dinner for the team at a suburban five star hotel.

Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz opposite Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh in the film.