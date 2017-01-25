Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajinikanth took the blame for my faults: Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has hit the big screens today and much is expected from the movie directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Published: 25th January 2017 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2017 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth (File|PTI)

By Online Desk

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has hit the big screens today and much is expected from the movie directed by Sanjay Gupta. When the trailer of Kaabil released a month ago, Rajinikanth had seen the trailer and sent Hrithik a long congratulatory message that the actor took a screenshot of.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, Hrithik said, "Superstar Rajinikanth saw the Kaabil trailer and congratulated me for my efforts. He said that he liked it a lot in his very long message and I have a screenshot of it."

He also stated that to receive appreciation from a star like Rajinikanth is very special. After this, he went on to share an interesting incident that happened during the shoot of Bhagwaan Dada.

Not many know that Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood acting debut as a child artist, in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada', released in 1986 which had Superstar Rajinikanth as the lead. The movie produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan saw the actor playing a prominent role alongside Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

He said, "I was only 12 years old when I first faced the camera and I was beside Rajinikanth then for the film Bhagwaan Dada. Getting to act with him at such a young age and in my debut was such an honour for me. Even though we had to go for retakes because my faults back then, he used to tell me it was his fault and took the blame to inspire me for the retake of the shot."

Hrithik added that Rajinikanth is like a father to him, a guide and also a friend to him. The 'Krrish' actor also said that Rajinikanth is someone who treats everyone equally and he admires him a lot.

He plays the role of visually impaired man in Kaabil. The movie also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy. The movie's dubbed version in Tamil and Telegu also releases today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaabil Rajinikanth Hrithik Roshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp