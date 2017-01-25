Rajinikanth took the blame for my faults: Hrithik Roshan

By Online Desk

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has hit the big screens today and much is expected from the movie directed by Sanjay Gupta. When the trailer of Kaabil released a month ago, Rajinikanth had seen the trailer and sent Hrithik a long congratulatory message that the actor took a screenshot of.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, Hrithik said, "Superstar Rajinikanth saw the Kaabil trailer and congratulated me for my efforts. He said that he liked it a lot in his very long message and I have a screenshot of it."

He also stated that to receive appreciation from a star like Rajinikanth is very special. After this, he went on to share an interesting incident that happened during the shoot of Bhagwaan Dada.

Not many know that Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood acting debut as a child artist, in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada', released in 1986 which had Superstar Rajinikanth as the lead. The movie produced by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan saw the actor playing a prominent role alongside Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

He said, "I was only 12 years old when I first faced the camera and I was beside Rajinikanth then for the film Bhagwaan Dada. Getting to act with him at such a young age and in my debut was such an honour for me. Even though we had to go for retakes because my faults back then, he used to tell me it was his fault and took the blame to inspire me for the retake of the shot."

Hrithik added that Rajinikanth is like a father to him, a guide and also a friend to him. The 'Krrish' actor also said that Rajinikanth is someone who treats everyone equally and he admires him a lot.

He plays the role of visually impaired man in Kaabil. The movie also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy. The movie's dubbed version in Tamil and Telegu also releases today.