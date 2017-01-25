Saru Maini's Hollywood debut

By Express News Service

After doing many music albums and videos as a singer and an actor, Saru Maini was looking for the right break in Bollywood. But destiny had something better in store for her . A trip to California and a meeting with the Director Namrata Singh Gujral landed Saru, the role of Bhavna in the Indian American film, 5 Weddings.

“It's like a dream come true as the role was tailor made for me. I got to sing two songs in the film and also got to perform on them," says Saru, who adds,"Shooting was great fun and it felt like a stage show. I did not even have to act as I was playing my natural self."

Working With the likes of Nargis Fakhri and Rajkumar Rao was an added incentive says Saru, which helped her best performance. "It was also a great experience to work with the DOP Christobakalov.” she says.

Set for a 2017 release, 5 Weddings has been shot in the USA and India. The other co-Stars include Oscar nominee Candy Clark and Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek .The Hollywood film made under Uniglobe Entertainment, a boutique studio that specialises in crossover entertainment between the West and the East, with heavy focus on social awareness projects.