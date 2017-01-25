Home Entertainment Hindi

Saru Maini's Hollywood debut

The singer and actress lands a role in director Namrata Singh Gujral's 5 Weddings

Published: 25th January 2017 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2017 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After doing many music albums and videos as a singer and an actor, Saru Maini was  looking for the right  break in Bollywood.  But destiny had something better in store for her . A trip to California and a meeting with the Director Namrata Singh Gujral landed Saru, the role of Bhavna  in the Indian American film, 5 Weddings.  

“It's like a dream come true as the  role was tailor made for me. I got to sing two songs in the film and also got to perform on them," says Saru, who adds,"Shooting was great fun and it felt like a stage show. I did not even have to act as I was playing my natural self."

Working With the likes of Nargis Fakhri and  Rajkumar Rao was an added  incentive says Saru, which helped her best performance. "It was also a great experience to work with the DOP Christobakalov.” she says.

Set for a 2017 release, 5 Weddings has been shot in the USA and India. The other co-Stars include Oscar nominee Candy Clark and Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek .The Hollywood film made under Uniglobe Entertainment, a boutique studio that specialises in crossover entertainment between the West and the East, with heavy focus on social awareness projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp