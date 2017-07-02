Tiger Shroff finds dubbing for 'Spider-Man' challenging
By IANS | Published: 02nd July 2017 04:19 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd July 2017 04:19 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff says giving voice to Spider-Man in the Hindi version of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is one the most "challenging things" he ever did.
The actor said that talking at a "different pitch and pace" was tough.
"Probably one of the most challenging things I've done talking at a different pitch and pace! But so much fun living the character! #halfdreamcometrue," Tiger tweeted on Sunday.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Apart from "Spider-Man: Homecoming", Tiger has big projects like the Hindi remake of Hollywood action film "Rambo", "Munna Michael" and "Baaghi 2" in his kitty.