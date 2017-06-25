Jagga Jasoos has been in making since past four years. Govinda had shot for his portion in the film and later said that he will not be promoting it. The actor has not featured in the promos of the film but his look from the film has recently been leaked.

A source says, “There was a lot speculation about whether the makers will retain Govinda’s part or not in the film after he said that he is upset with them. But this new picture has been leaked or have been put up officially that is not yet clear.”

There were earlier reports about how Govinda left the shoot of the film half way in South Africa and then the makers were looking for his replacement.

Rumours also suggested that Anil Kapoor might step in place of Govinda, but neither director Anurag Basu nor co-producer and actor Ranbir Kapoor ever gave any clarifications on this subject.

It was said that Govinda is going to play Ranbir’s father in the film but that too was not confirmed by anyone. Ever since the promotions of the film have started Ranbir and Anurag have not really mentioned about retaining or deleting Govinda’s scenes in the film.

Jagga Jasoos also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and is slated to release next month.