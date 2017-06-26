Meghna Gulzar has signed Alia Bhatt to play an Indian spy and Vicky Kaushal to play a Pakistani army person in her upcoming film Raazi. The reports of Meghna and Alia planning to work together have been doing rounds for a long time now. In fact a few days ago they were spotted prepping for their roles too.

Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt

Now the makers have made the official announcement on the project. Vicky says, “I’m honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghana Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment.



Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I’ll soon wrap up Raju Sir’s Film and will begin Shooting for Raazi.”



Raazi is said to be going on floor this month and prior to that Meghna had conducted a workshop for the actors to get in the skin of their character. Since it’s the story of a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani Army Officer and so Alia and Vicky are training on the dialect and accent as well as the look of their characters.