Discussion on Boney Kapoor and Sri Devis’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut film has been making the rounds for a while now.

Earlier it was known that the star kid will be making her debut with the remake of Sairat in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishan Khatter. But now according to the sources, the star kids recently had a look test for the remake of Josh Boone’s The Fault in Our Stars. Though nothing has been announced officially yet, the film will be apparently produced under the banner of Karan Johar and is said to be directed by Shanshank Khaitan , who’s earlier directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Ishan Khatter will first be seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.