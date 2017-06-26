Discussion on Boney Kapoor and Sridevis’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut film has been making the rounds for a while now. Earlier it was known that the star kid will be making her debut with the remake of Sairat in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishan Khatter.

Ishan Khatter,Jhanvi Kapoor

But now according to the sources, the star kids recently had a look test for the remake of Josh Boone’s The Falt in Our Stars.

Though nothing has been announced officially yet, the film will be apparently produced under the banner of Karan Johar and is said to be directed by Shanshank Khaitan , who’s earlier directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.



Ishan Khatter will first be seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.Earlier the film was said to be featuring Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan as her debut but due to reasons not revealed things didn’t work out for Sara.