Sushant Singh Rajput has been preparing for his film Chanda Mama Door Ke and has already started shooting for his film Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez a couple of months back. But the bad performance of his last film, Raabta seems to have made the makers of Drive rethink about his image.

A source says, “There were lot of expectations from Raabta considering the kind of publicity it got and Sushant’s chemistry with his co-star Kriti Sanon. But the film did not do well, so apparently the producers of his next action film are a little worried. They apparently now planning to give Sushant a bit of a makeover so that he can be established as an action star too.”



Drive is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma productions.

It has been reported that the makers are planning to make Drive the first of a franchise and plan to do more action films in the same line.



Meanwhile Sushant is also likely to be part of Abhishek Kapoor’s film Amarnath which will also be the debut for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara.

However, Abhishek Kapoor, while having confirmed Sara as the lead heroine of his film has not revealed the name of the male star yet.