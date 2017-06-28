Aamir Khan has been shooting for Thugs of Hindiostan in Malta since past few weeks; along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. Now in latest pictures Aamir is seen posing with his wife Kiron Rao, Imran Khan, Avantika Khan and his sister Nikhat Khan. However from the rest of the star cast Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya has been seen posing for the picture while Amitabh and Fatima are not seen in it.

Now if the family joined the actor for Eid celebration is not yet clear. Thugs of Hindostan is based on the book Confession of Thug. Earlier there was buzz that it is inspired from Pirates of Caribbean but Aamir has denied that. Some time ago Katrina Kaif shot for her portions in Malta for a week. Amitabh too his wrapped up shooting of his portions while Aamir is still in Malta and will complete the shoot soon.

Thugs of Hindostan is produced by Aditya Chopra and is slated to release on Diwali next year.