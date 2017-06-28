Popular singer Adnan Sami is all set to make his acting debut with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s next film, Afghan - In Search Of A Home. Adnan will be seen playing a musician in this movie which is said to be an entertainer with drama, emotion and music.

Afghan - In Search Of A Home is the story of a musician refugee from Afghanistan, who flees his country under difficult circumstances to make a very long and arduous walk, seeking an identity and a home. The film is a story of music and musicians in countries where music, and art in general, have been the first casualty of violence and war.



When Radhika and Vinay shared the story with Adnan, he is said to have had goosebumps listening to it. The three long time friends last worked together in Lucky… No Time for Love. It had taken a decade for the concept to be found, and Adnan couldn’t wait to be a part of this poignant and inspiring tale of the survival of music in a foreign country.

He says that this movie is very close to his heart as it is his first movie as an actor and as an Indian. He is the first Pakistani to be granted Indian nationality under the rarest clause in the constitution of India.