The team of Kaala has been shooting in Mumbai for the past one month, and according to sources, will be wrapping up today. So far, major action sequences were shot in and around Dharavi. And up next, the makers will head to Chennai in mid-July and resume the next schedule.



Says a source, “We have been erecting a huge set on the outskirts of the city, which resembles the Dharavi slum. It has been constructed on a whopping budget. As for the Mumbai experience, it was terrific. Most of the portions have been shot live on real locations as Ranjith felt that’s the only way to enhance the overall experience. We had to manage the crowd and also, had to be cautious about pictures not being leaked online.”



Starring Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles, the project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after Kabali. A few reports suggest that veteran actor Nana Patekar will play a ruthless politician. The film is bankrolled by Wunderbar Films.