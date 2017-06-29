Nargis Fakhri, who is busy promoting her latest single with Parichay, is all set to add new feather to her cap. After learning Hindi now she is trying her best to learn Marathi.

“It’s always good to keep learning and Marathi is something that I was keen on learning,” says the actress, who recently sang in Punjabi.

Nargis recently posted on her app that she wanted to learn Marathi and was looking out for a good tutors. When she earlier posted asking for tutors in Hindi, a lot of fans applied, and the actress selected someone named Aman Wankhede, who was specially flown down to Mumbai to teach her some basic Hindi words.

“She is quite interactive on the app. Previously she learnt Hindi via her app and now Marathi. She keeps travelling a lot and wants to spend her travelling time learning something, so she decided to learn a new language,” a source says.

“Learning Marathi Is a great help when working on sets in Mumbai! It helps me to know who is talking about me in front of my back!” says Nargis.