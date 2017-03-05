NEW DELHI: From Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’s to good buddy Farah Khan, congratulations and good wishes have been pouring in for Karan Johar, as soon as he announced he is now an ‘enormously blessed’ father to two twins.

Here’s what celebs have to say to the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director:

Varun Dhawan

Karan your the best human being I know and Im sure you will make the best dad.Can't wait to meet these lil munchkins https://t.co/iDl4XswvRG — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2017



Alia Bhatt

Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!! https://t.co/HCMkoR5JWL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 5, 2017



Farah Khan