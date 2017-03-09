Home Entertainment Hindi

Complaint lodged against Ram Gopal Varma for International Women's Day tweet

A complaint has been filed against director Ram Gopal Varma by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa over his controversial tweet on actress Sunny Leone.

Published: 09th March 2017 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2017 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

RGV

Ram Gopal Varma.

By IANS

MUMBAI: A complaint has been filed against director Ram Gopal Varma by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa over his controversial tweet on actress Sunny Leone.

However, Varma said that he will file a ‘counter’ against the activist for disrespecting 18 lakh followers of Sunny Leone.

Famous for his nasty tweets, the filmmaker, on the occasion of International Women's Day, expressed his opinion and stated he wishes it to be celebrated as a Men's Day. 

Here’s what he had tweeted---

Later, the 'Sarkar' director clarified that the negetive reactive towards his tweet is because of hypocrisy and added that Sunny Leone has more honesty and self respect than any woman.

