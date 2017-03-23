You need lot of confidence to do modelling and ramp walks, says the Indian actress Isha Talwar while she recalls her first ramp walk experience. “I used to dance. So, it was much easier.

I had been on stage many times but every time, I am on stage, I get butterflies.

That’s the beauty of stage. I think my first ramp walk was when I was working with a designer in Bengaluru itself. I worked for a designer called Reena Alpa in Bengaluru. I was pretty nervous but had fun when I got on stage.”

Isha Talwar

The Bangalore Days star shares her favourite ‘Bangalore Day’ moment. “I shop here. I came here to study Kalari. I took classes in the city. That was lot of fun. I watched lot of plays at Rangashankara. I performed there too. The salsa culture in the city is also good. I have been here on my college trips with my friends. They were the best trips.”

The actress who will be making a Bollywood debut this year with Saif Ali Khan says she is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan… “and after working with him, I am a bigger fan,” she adds. She has worked on a commercial of an online grocery store with him.

The actress who has played roles predominantly in Malayalam films feels it’s a fresh start with every language.

“So, I feel it is a fresh start when I do a Bollywood movie too. I hope it turns out well.”

The actress was in the city recently for a Style Jam event at Phoenix Marketcity.