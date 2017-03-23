Salman Khan film releases with a huge expectation from trade and audiences alike. His next Tubelight, which is just 3 months away from its release, has already started to create new records.

The all Indian distribution rights, except Central India (CI), of this Kabir Khan directorial has been sold to NH Studioz for a record breaking amount of Rs 132 crore. The deal is the biggest ever till date as the film has surpassed the record of Dilwale which was sold for Rs 125 crore.

Sources reveal that Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan has retained the distribution rights of CI and he will the release film by his own along with old friend, Aditya Chowksi. The two will share the profits on commission basis.

Given the rate at which the film has been sold in India, it would be a break-even situation for the distributors at collections close to Rs 250 crore. The trade has tremendous faith on the film and are confident that the period drama would breach past the Rs 300 crore mark at the Box-Office.

The producers are looking to sell the overseas distribution rights of the film and several studios have placed their bid for the rights. However, the final deal is yet to be cracked.

Tubelight is slated to hit the big screen this Eid. The film is Salma’s third collaboration with the director after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.