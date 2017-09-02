Kangana Ranaut in the song 'Meet' from Hansal Mehta's Simran. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The fun number, ‘Single Rehne De,’ from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie ‘Simran’ is out and it is surely going to make you groove to its beats.

In the song, Kangana is trying to tell his father that she doesn’t want to get married and loves the vibe of being single.

She even tries to bribe her father with dhokla and tea, the staple food of Gujaratis so that he doesn’t bring a marriage proposal.

The best thing about this song is the lyrics.

Lines like, “Hafte Mein Chaar Aise Bekaar Rishtey Lekar Aate Ho, Jaise Daily Mall Mein Window Shopping Karne Jaate Ho. Phir Laakhon Mein Ek Aisa Sample Dhoondkar Laoge Aur Bina Meri Marzi Usse Shaadi Bhi Karwaoge. Papa, Happy Hun Happy Rehne De, Single Rehne De,” makes the song perfect for youngsters who are continuously pressurised by their parents to get married.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Vayu and sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar.

In ‘Simran’, Kangana plays a kleptomaniac and gambler who loves to live life to the fullest.

The trailer of the movie reveals her playful character when she says that to woo a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal, Simran releases on September 15.