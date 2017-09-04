Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday wrote an open letter to actress Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments to the media.

In the letter, posted on her Facebook page, the singer terms Kangana's action a disservice to feminism and fair play. She wishes Kangana will rise above the muck and make her point through her work.

Excerpts:

"Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current 'circus', not", writes Mohapatra.

"I do believe that there are plenty of feminists in the opposite gender. Men who cheer the cause of outspoken, feisty, fierce & hard working women like you & me. We don't 'need' them as such but let's not forget them & also the thousands of amazing women who fight the good fight on a daily basis with dignity ."

The letter ends by Mohapatra wishing the actress a Happy Onam. She added a sneezing emoji as a note to the journalists hankering after the masala and asking Kangana repetitive questions.

Read the full post here.

Kangana's reaction to the Hrithik Roshan episode has drawn mixed reactions from the industry. While many described it as a publicity and a marketing stunt, others hailed her for standing on her own.

Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news for opening up about her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan. She had demanded that they should apologise to her publicly.

Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend" when she said in an interview that she fails to understand "why exes do silly things to get your attention". The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for "misusing" the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together.

She had even referred to the Malayalam actress assault case while talking about the controversy.