NEW DELHI: 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' has emerged as the sleeper hit at the Box Office raking in approximately Rs. 30.33 crores.



'Bareilly Ki Barfi', in its third week, collecting Rs. 0.40 crores on Friday, Rs. 1 crore on Saturday and Rs. 1.10 crore on Sunday. The film maintained its charm over the first half of fourth week collecting Rs. 0.36 crores on Monday, Rs. 0.45 crores on Tuesday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs. 30.33 crores.

Made on a lean budget, the film emerged as an underdog collecting an amount of Rs. 30.33 crores at the BO. The light-hearted film proved its mettle by offering an entertaining film backed by a strong plot.

The slice of life film set in the backdrop of a small town depicted the tale of a sweet yet quirky love triangle. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the rebellious Bitti, Ayushmann Khurrana as the press owner Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao as the saree vendor Pritam Vidrohi, wherein Chirag and Pritam are seen competing for Bitti's love.

The content driven film won not only hearts but also accolades from both audience and critics alike. 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' offered a refreshing treat to the audience with its intriguing storyline and power packed performances.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is the collaborative effort of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' brought to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director.