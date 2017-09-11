MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik has composed "very touching and meaningful" song for Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Chef".

Titled "Tere mere darmiyaan", the love song has been sung by Amaal's brother Armaan Malik and the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Vizag.

Talking about his experience of working with the song's music producer Abhijit Vaghani, Amaal said in a statement: "He is a really talented music producer and understands the composer's vision. I love the fact that he will fight for something new and unheard, yet when a song needs simplicity he just lets it breathe, still keeping things innovative yet simple. It took us 10-12 straight days of no sleep to envision this song. When we cracked it, the feeling was surreal."

Picturised on Saif, the song shows the actor's character understanding things and thinking about where he went wrong and wants to make things right. The track is a blend of Indian music with alternative rock undertones, and instruments like Chinese flutes and banjos have been used.

Commenting on it, Virag said: "This is my first release after 11 months because I wanted to only work on a great song. 'Tere mere...' is a song that has multiple levels - father-son relationship, husband-wife relationship, a man and his dreams, a man and his career. A lot had to be weaved in one song and we did it with ease."

Armaan described the lyrics as "very touching and meaningful", and added: "The song has been very close to my heart since the time I first heard it. I hope the audience does not cry while hearing the song. Even I had goosebumps while recording the song."