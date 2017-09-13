Vijay Amritraj also had a brief acting career featuring 'Star Trek' and 'Octopussy', was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1983. (Photo | AFP)

MUMBAI: Former tennis champion Vijay Amritraj's life story will be told through a biopic. He says the film will delve into how parents' love can make a child's dream come true.

Boutique film studio Cinestaan Film Company (CFC) has acquired the rights to make the biopic.

Vijay Amritraj said in a statement: "Parents love, compassion, dedication and hard work under the most trying circumstances can make a child's dream come true even if he or she is nowhere near good enough in anything. I am humbled that a company like Cinestaan Film Company would want to tell my story but this is about mothers, children and overwhelming love."

The celebrated sportsman, who also had a brief acting career featuring "Star Trek" and "Octopussy", was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1983.

In 2006, he established the Vijay Amritraj Foundation, and was named United Nations messenger of peace.

Interestingly, his son Prakash Amritraj will be producing the film with Cinestaan.

"I've always felt beyond blessed to have my greatest hero and my father be the same person. While the world knows of his numerous achievements, my brother Vikram and I have always felt if everyone was to know his character and the love that made him; the world could truly be a better place and more seeds of love, inspiration, and hope will be sown.

"I can't be more excited to bring this story to the big screen," Prakash said.

CFC chairman Rohit Khattar said: "Before Vijay, no Indian sportsman has been celebrated on the world stage in this manner. We all felt so proud as Indians to read about his triumphs overseas and today we are thrilled to help bring his incredibly inspiring story to the screen.

"Many who know of Vijay's successes will be in awe when they see the challenges that were presented to him in early life before he achieved greatness, as we were when we heard it first hand from him."